The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (NNPC) has once again assured Nigerians of its continued efforts to return the supply of petroleum products to normalcy.

The NNPC appealed to Nigerians to be patient, saying that it has about 1.6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) for nationwide distribution.

The company also said it is working with partners and various stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to ensure the product reaches every retail point across the country.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari made this known on Thursday at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP) held in Abuja.

Kyari who was represented by Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji, Group Executive Director, Downstream – NNPC said, “We appreciate Nigerians for their patience and cooperation as we head back to normalcy in terms of petroleum products supply and distribution in the country.

“The global environment for energy worsened with the crisis in Ukraine and Russia and all the political tension we’ve seen across the world. However, NNPC working with all the stakeholders in the oil and gas industry, has continued to put palliatives and to ensure that there is free flow of PMS in all areas of the country. We are working with all our partners and stakeholders in the oil sector, and now we will work with ADITOP to ensure that petrol supply returns to normalcy.

“NNPC as of today has 1.6 billion litres of PMS and this is to assure Nigerians again that there is adequate supply of PMS and it will get to all nooks and crannies of Nigeria,” Adetunji affirmed.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the National President of ADITOP, Alh. Lawal Dan-Zaki noted that the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2021 was aimed at modernising the oil and gas sector, and if implemented properly, the PIA can serve as a standard for national resource management with complementary, clear and distinct roles for all industry stakeholders.

Highlighting the resolutions of the General Meeting, the Executive Secretary of ADITOP, Dr. Ahmad Abu Bawa disclosed that ADITOP and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have jointly resolved to provide better and more efficient service to the Nigerian public.

He said, “Since it is compulsory for members to own a minimum number of trucks, all members have resolved to work together with ADITOP to negotiate with drivers and related government agencies to provide better services to the public.

“Unnecessary and incessant strikes must be avoided at all costs, and if there are issues that may trigger work stoppage, both bodies must meet, deliberate and agree on such issues before action is taken. Under no circumstances shall any member shut down member depots or facilities of the government without adequate discussions with both bodies.

“ADITOP and IPMAN has jointly agreed that members levies, welfare and interest of the general public must be fully protected at all times. We have also resolved that all major stakeholders in the industry, namely: NNPC, PPMC, ADITOP, IPMAN, the regulatory authorities must work together to ensure the stability, growth and development of the industry and the Nigerian economy,” Bawa stated.

In his goodwill message, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, President Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), said that the unveiling of the association was a new road map for the oil and gas industry.

Okoronkwo noted that prior to the coming up of ADITOP, marketers had no association that could aggregate the activities of truck ownership.

“We are in a season that we are losing members because those not in the business have hijacked our business.

“With the collaboration with ADITOP, there will be no more strike where people will lock NNPC depot. All these excesses would be checked,” Okoronkwo said.