From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As fuel scarcity enters its third day in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Wednesday, motorists and commuters have appealed to the federal government to look into the matter and ensure that fuel becomes surplus as soon as possible.

Our Correspondent observed that most fuel stations did not have fuel while the few that have only sell from either one or two pumps thereby creating long queues of motorists, motorcycles and even generator owners.

It was also observed that the chaotic situation had brought in black marketers who are making brisk business from the scarcity of fuel in the metropolis.

When our Correspondent went around town on Wednesday, there were long queues at some fuel stations including Jenny, Gabrow, Rain Oil among others while some others who did not have fuel were under lock and keys.

A motorist, Pastor Jennifer Iorhemba, a proprietress of one of the schools in Makurdi told newsmen that she had been on the queue at Jenny Fuel station for almost two hours and was yet to buy at the time.

“I have been here for one hour 30 minutes and still waiting. This is the third fuel station I’m visiting this morning. All I want to say is to beg the federal government to release fuel because Nigerians are hungry enough and fuel shouldn’t be added to our suffering.”

A commercial motorcyclist, who gave his name as Adakole Joseph, said the fuel scarcity is already affecting his business because the period he is supposed to be picking and dropping off passengers, he is now devoting it to scouting for fuel at fuel stations.

Contacted, Otajele Onuh, Station Manager Jenny Fuel Station said the station has continued to open from 8 am to 6 pm since Monday for customers to buy fuel.

He however noted that from what he can observe, the station would surely run out of supply by Friday and will not be able to sell any more after Friday if nothing is done to address the current biting scarcity of fuel in the country.

Efforts to speak with the Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Benue failed as he was said to have gone on monitoring with other staff at the time of the visit.