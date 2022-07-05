By Adewale Sanyaolu

Despite assurances by the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN) last week to continue selling petrol at the approved retail price of N165 per litre, majority of filling stations operated by its members are now selling at N180 per litre.

Findings by Daily Sun across IPMAN member retail outlets revealed activities that included profiteering and other sharp practices.

The development is contrary to the assurance given by executives of the South-West IPMAN which paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) in Abuja last week.

The executives had pledged their continued support to the Federal Government by ensuring that petrol is available at the regulated price of N165 per litre, at retail stations.

But contrary to that pledge, retail stations in Surulere, Abule Egba, Egbeda, Lekki and Mushin, among other locations have failed to comply with the association’s understanding.

The current fuel scarcity has led to queues across Lagos metropolis with motorists thronging the few stations dispensing.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s down pour in Lagos further compounded the woes of commuters with many being stranded at major bus stops as a result of fewer number of commercial buses in operation.

Chairman, IPMAN Southwest, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen Lamidi, said the purpose of the visit was to seek collaboration and support the Authority, in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA 2021).

The Zonal Chairman also highlighted some of the problems his members are facing to include product sharing, rise in penalties, difficulty in getting tax clearance, high cost of doing business in the country, among others.

He assured the government and Nigerians that despite all the challenges the Association was facing, it has resolved not to embark on any industrial action as a conflict resolution technique.

“As far as we are concerned in the Southwest, we have gone beyond strike. Strike is not the solution to any problem because if there is a strike, it affects the masses and our businesses.