OIL marketers under the aegis of Association of Tank Farms, Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOG- MAN), has appealed to the Federal Government to license more marketers to build modular refineries in order to tackle fuel scarcity.

ATOGMAN's National Chairman, Comrade Lawrence Kalu, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, applauded the Dangote Group for investing in oil and gas, in building the largest indigenous refinery. According to him, such a project, when completed, would reduce the dependence on the importation of finished petroleum products. Kalu, however, distanced ATOGMAN from the ongoing adulterated fuel, adding that it was callous for any- body to indulge in such an act. "Count the Association of Tank Farm, Oil and Gas Marketers of Nigeria (ATOGMAN), out of the fuel adulteration. We will never indulge in such a criminal act," he said. In addition, he called on the government, to expedite action in punishing those in- volved, in order to serve as a deterrent to others