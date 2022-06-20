By Adewale Sanyaolu

The current fuel scarcity which returned to major parts of Lagos on Sunday, worsened yesterday with most depots in Apapa running out of stock.

According to Daily Sun findings, depots which included NIPCO, AITEO, Ardova among others located in Apapa, Lagos were all out of stock at at 2.00pm on Monday(today).

Some of depot operators who spoke to Daily Sun in separate interviews said there was a shortage in supply from the supplier of last resort: Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited(NNPC).

Meanwhile, majority of the Independent Petroleum filling stations have unofficial increased the cost of fuel from N164/ litre to N200.

They maintained that they are not certain at what cost they would get the commodity when it is eventually available at the depots.

Majority of the Independent Petroleum Marketers operating within the Abule Egba, Ogba and Ikeja axis sold above the approved retail price.

