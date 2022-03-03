Nigeria’s lingering fuel scarcity is taking a toll on small businesses as most of them are already groaning over their rising cost of production.

Lagos Chairman, National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Gertrude Akhimien, for instance lamented the difficulty experienced by businesses in the course of supplying goods to clients as cost of transportation has continued to increase, thus adding to the production cost amid an al- ready harsh environment.

“Many SMEs have issues supplying products to their off takers. Before now, my clients came to the factory to pick their goods, but since the fuel crisis, they now want the company to supply or deliver products to them, which is an added cost.

For one or two others who come to the factory, we have to give them extra products to cover the cost of trans- port”. She said