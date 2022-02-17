From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

In swift response to the yearnings of the people over the acute scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), which has subjected citizens to untold hardships, the Kwara State Government has commenced monitoring exercise with the aim of having an on the spot assessment of filling stations and as well ensure adequate sales of Petroleum product, with immediate effect.

The State Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Hajia Arinola Lawal led her monitoring team comprising top ministry officials and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to unbundle hoarded fuel and enforce fuel sales to motorists.

The Commissioner has been able to ensure the fuel supply and distributions to petrol stations in the state, which has enabled government to identify dealers who have taken delivery of petroleum products.

With the exercise, round Ilorin metropolis, it was ensured that reserved fuel were sold to motorists, to avoid unnecessary queue at filling stations.

Lawal changed fuel dealers to follow laid down procedures by law in their daily activities even as she warned that the authority would not hesitate to seal up erring filling stationwho run foul of the law.

“Hoarding of petroleum products would not do the people any good. The poor masses might be at the receiving end which the present administration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq does not take kindly to, while those hoarding it are also risking fire outbreak. Hoarding fuel is bad, head or tail, and must be totally avoided”. She added.

Filling stations visited by the team are: Total, BOVAS, Total Comfort, at Surulere, Yidi Road and Gaa Akanbi, within Ilorin metropolis, with full cooperation of all the Managers of the filling stations.

Ministry officials in Commissioner’s monitoring team include; Director of Trade and Product Monitoring, Mr. Adebisi Taiwo, Product Monitoring Team Unit Head AbdulRazaq Jimoh and Investment Unit Head, Ibrahim Musbau among others.