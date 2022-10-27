By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LATSMA) has cautioned motorists queuing for fuel at filling stations against parking indiscriminately and causing traffic on the roads.

General Manager, LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, in a statement signed by the agency’s Director, Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said he has deployed more officers to monitor traffic around filling stations across the state.

Oreagba said the deployment became imperative following reports on long queues around filling stations caused by motorists who park indiscriminately, blocking roads while queuing and waiting to buy fuel.

The GM reiterated that efficient traffic management has remained crucial in the attainment of a seamless multi-modal transportation system in the state. He, however, sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public, to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the present administration yields positive results in terms of socio-economic development, as well as security of lives and property.