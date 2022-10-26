By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority(LATSMA) has cautioned motorists queuing for fuel at filling stations against parking indiscriminately and causing traffic on the roads .

General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Bolaji Oreagba,in a statement , signed by Director, Public Affairs & Enlightenment Department (LASTMA), Mr.Adebayo Taofiq, said he has deployed more Officers to monitor traffic around filling stations across the State.

Mr. Oreagba,said the deployment became imperative following reports on long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing and waiting to buy fuel.

“Oreagba expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers, who queue up haphazardly and distrupt traffic flow around various petrol stations.He urged petrol marketers to ensure that products are sold in an orderly manner that would not infringe on the right of other road users to free movement.

“The scarcity of fuel being experienced is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flows across Lagos We want our roads to be free ; we do not want fuel queues to constitute burden to other road users “.

The GM reiterated that efficient traffic management has remained crucial in the attainment of seamless multi-modal transportation system in the state .

He, however ,sought maximum cooperation from the monitoring public to ensure that the ‘T.h.e.m.e.s’ agenda of the present administration yielded positive results in term of socio-economic development, as well security of lives and property.