Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government to pay marketers their bridging claims to enable them to begin lifting petroleum products from the depots..

IPMAN Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Suleiman, yesterday, said this in a telephone interview with newsmen in Abuja.

It was gathered that IPMAN alleged the Federal Government owes its members N500 billion as bridging claims also known as transportation claims.

Suleiman also urged the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to convert the special allocation of products meant for cargo to IPMAN in order to quickly address the current shortage of fuel in the country.

“We are calling on the Nigeria downstream and mainstream regulatory authorities to try and pay our marketers their bridging claims as from today.

“This is important, so that as soon as we get the payment, we can give directives to marketers to start loading their trucks, so that they can start transporting petroleum products.

“We are calling on the authorities and the NNPC to quickly allocate a certain cargo of AGO for IPMAN to distribute to their members to enable them fuel their trucks for accelerated bridging loading,” Suleiman said.

Reacting to the claims by IPMAN, an official of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the Federal Government had been paying the marketers, though in batches.

