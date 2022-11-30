From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has declared a mass protest against the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), over the hike in fuel pump per litre from N180 to N450.

The resolve of the association was made known on Wednesday via a press statement issued by the Coordinator, NANS, South West, Zone D, Adejuwon Olatunji; deputy coordinator, John Alao, and Opeoluwa Awoyinfa, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Owners of vehicles in different parts of the country have been experiencing hardship over fuel scarcity that has forced the pump price of petrol to be between N180 and N450. Transport fares have also increased astronomically.

The statement read part: “The leadership of the NANS, South West (Zone D), has condemned the hardship and agony brought to Nigerians, most especially the Nigerian students on the increment of fuel pump price in South West Nigeria as a case study.

“The country’s economy has been in a state of uncertainty and we don’t know what next is coming on board. With so much displeasure we critically stand against the increase in fuel pump price by all fuel marketers across board. It has gotten to the peak, whereby we result to our last C’s of ALUTA which is Confrontation. The leadership of NANS, South West (Zone D) hereby declares massive protest on NNPC and NNPCL, MOMAN, and IPMAN.

“As much as we welcome the dialogue before protest which authenticates our first and second C’s of ALUTA, we insist that our action to occupy oil outlets by shutting down all petroleum stations throughout South West Nigeria is in tandem with the show of democracy and a way to say no to concurrent hardship on Nigerians and Nigerian students in particular.

“Meanwhile, modus operandi of protest, the timetable of protest across Southwestern Nigerian States (Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti) shall be released in less than 48 hours in our next press release.

“Any attack on our protest would be a contravention and an assault on the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, 1981, a treaty-turned-Act which does not accommodate derogation in any form and Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) which provided for Right to Freedom of Association and Assembly.”