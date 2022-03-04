The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has warned oil marketers against selling petrol above the official price.

Its Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, who stated this at a joint press briefing with Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) and Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), said there was no plan to adjust the pump price of petrol in the country.

Kyari warned filling stations selling petrol above the approved regulated price of between N162 and N165 per litre to desist or face sanctions.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“NNPC has no plan to adjust the ex-depot price. We do not have any plan to adjust the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Therefore, I call on all oil marketers to ensure that they sell petrol product at the price approved by government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“NUPENG has issued a warning to alert Nigerians of some of the practices in some depot selling prices above their ex-depot prices. We have engaged NUPENG, PTD, DAPPMAN and MOMAN and we have all agreed that NNPC will carry out sanctions on any one found doing this including refusal to sell PMS,” he said.

For some weeks, the nation has experienced fuel scarcity created by the withdrawal of the methanol-blended petrol imported into the country.

The NNPC has been making effort to bridge the gap and ensure that situation returns to normalcy.