By Adewale Sanyaolu

Despite fuel marketers adoption of a N200 per litre price band for sale of premium motor spirit ( PMS)the fuel scarcity crisis that resurfaced in parts of the country seems to have defied have defied all solutions with motorists battling acute shortages. Findings by Daily Sun shows that majority of the filling stations within the Lagos metropolis were out of stock as at yesterday morning.

The situation according to some marketers at the Apapa depot seemed to have defied all solutions, with supply grossly inadequate.

The marketers in separate interviews with Daily Sun said the situation may become worse in the weeks ahead if nothing was done by the relevant authorities to flood the market with product. They explained that the sale of petrol of N200 per litre does not in anyway guarantee product availability, stressing that they could only sell when product is available.

‘‘With the yuletide fast approaching, there would certainly be increased demand for petrol and if nothing was done to increase the supply shortfall, there could be a major crisis,’’ said Alhaji Kamoroudeen Sanusi.

Another marketer who identified himself as Muritala Ashorobi, said getting supply from the depot by members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers has become difficult now compared to the last two months.

He explained that a large chunk of the product available is dedicated to NNPC retail outlets to the detriment of independent marketers.

Chairman of IPMAN Western Zone, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, had recently condemned the increase hike in the ex-depot price of petrol from N148.17 per litre to N178 per litre.

According to him, none of the NNPC depots have product but the private depots took advantage of the situation to hike the price.

“The only option for our members is to opt for private depots to keep our business running. We are totally against the increase because it will affect our profit margins and also hurt the masses.

“Some private depots who have product, deliberately refuse to sell for reasons best known to them,” he said.

The IPMAN chairman said that the marketers should not be blamed for the increase in pump price, adding that “selling at N170 per litre is not realistic”.