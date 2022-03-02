From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) has hit N500 in the black market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

A tour of Ibadan revealed that hawkers of the commodity are in different parts of Ibadan, selling five litres of the product for N2,500 and four litres for N2,000.

Motorists and individuals who cod afford the exorbitant price were seen buying the product from the hawkers. It was further observed that majority of filling stations owned by independent and major marketers have not been dispensing the commodity.

As gathered, but for three fuel stations, the Ibadan residents would have had stiffer difficulty in getting the commodity. The three fuel stations, Bovas, SAO, and GASTAB, in all their outlets across the state have been dispensing the PMS at the official pump price of N162 per litre. This led to long queues in all their outlets at Total Garden, Idi-Ape, Mokola, Dugbe, Idi-Ose, Agodi, New Garage, Akobo, Iwo Road and so on in Ibadan.

But some of the other filling stations that have been dispensing fuel have been doing so at the rate of N250 per litre. It was further gathered that they have been selling the commodity for about three hours daily, after which they would switch off their generating set.

Some of the commercial motorcyclists and drivers told this reporter that the development has made them to increase transport fare by about 100 per cent. Many commuters have also resorted to trekking long distances in order to save the little money they have. Some people have also dumped there cars at home and they have been joining public transport system daily to and from work because they could not get petrol for their vehicles.

Some motorists have, however, advised buyers of PMS to be wary whenever they want to buy the commodity because some filling stations have been selling petrol that has been mixed with water from their tanks to the public.