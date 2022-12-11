By Steve Agbota

Amidst the fuel scarcity, the Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted 33,390 litres of petroleum product along Badagry waterways, which some unscrupulous persons were making moves to smuggle them out of the country.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun on Sunday by the Command Public Relations Officer, SC Hussaini Abdullahi on behalf of the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Jibo said to stem the tide against the smuggling of petroleum products, the Seme Command has sustained surveillance and offensive patrol along the creeks and beaches within Badagry and its environs leading to remarkable successes.

He said this led to the interception of 1,113 Jerry cans of PMS in 30 litres each, equivalent to 33,390 litres during a routine patrol in beaches along the Badagry waterways.

He said the seizure with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N8.808 million only was made in the late hours of Wednesday, December 8, 2022.

However, Comptroller Jibo explained that with the latest seizure, the Command has so far intercepted a total of 31,000 jerry cans of PMS in 30 litres each, equivalent to 930, 140 litres, worth about 28 tanker loads of 33,000 litres each from January to date.

He said the combined Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the aforementioned items stood at N167.722 million only.

The Comptroller further stated that the giant feat achieved by the Command is unprecedented and the first of its kind in the history of the Command.

He reiterated the commitment of his officers to continue making smuggling unattractive while noting that the Command would not succumb to cheap blackmail paddled by economic saboteurs who believe that the only way to succeed in carrying out their nefarious activities, is by spreading falsehood on the Command.

He affirmed that the Command remains committed to fighting all forms of illegal and unlawful businesses to a standstill at our borders.

The CAC called on Nigerians who are doing legitimate business along the corridor should continue their normal activities as the Command remain firmly in its quest to facilitate legitimate businesses.