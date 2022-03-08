From Priscilla Ediare Ado-Ekiti

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) Ekiti State chapter, has expressed displeasure over the sale of petroleum products above the pump price approved in the state.

In a statement issued in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, the chairman of the union in the state, Comrade Olusola Adigun, charged the marketers to consider the interest of the workers, the ordinary people who need to move daily and the artisans whose daily survival is determined by the product.

Comrade Adigun also appealed to petrol marketers to stop hoarding fuel in the interest of the people, particularly the masses who do not have alternative source.

The TUC Chairman reminded the government that by the provision of Section 14, sub section 2 b, which makes” security and welfare of the people as the primary responsibility of government”, those in authority are bound to protect the people from exploitation of any kind.

He therefore implored the task force on petroleum to justify the essence of its existence and protect the people from shylock business men who are bent on making life unbearable for the people.

The TUC leader noted that workers who had to move several kilometers to work were worst hit by the unjustifiable scarcity and illegal increase in the pump price and the attendant skyrocketing prices of commodities.