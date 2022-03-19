From Uche Usim, Abuja

Hopes of ending the protracted fuel scarcity brightened on Saturday as the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) directed its members to resume full operations nationwide.

Some of the members have since suspended their services citing high operational costs that erased their profits.

To address the situation, the union demanded increased freight rates from the Federal Government.

NARTO National President, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal Othman, in a statement, confirmed that the Federal Government has approved and commenced the implementation of a 25% freight rate to the members.

He urged them to resume full operation in order to alleviate the current petrol scarcity.

Othman assured the members that the association was working hard on how to get Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) palliatives from the Federal Government.

The statement reads in part:

‘I am calling on our members (transporters) to get back to full operation now that 25% has been implemented.

‘I can confirm that the 25% rate has been approved and implemented. So, I am calling on members to get back to operations with a view to reducing the suffering of the general public.

‘In addition, we are trying to look into how to get AGO palliatives from the government.’