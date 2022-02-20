From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has threatened to instruct workers in statutory corporations and government-owned companies to quit going to work if the issue of fuel scarcity across the nation does not end in the next few days.

The Congress insisted that the scarcity has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians and called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately act by identifying and penalizing those involved in the fuel shortage.

TUC National Treasurer, Mohammad Yunusa, stated these during an interview with Labour Correspondents in Abuja at weekend during the delegate conference of Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC).

Yunusa, who was also immediate past President-General of SSASCGOC, disclosed that members of his association have already been directed to stay at their respective homes pending when there will be a regular supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called Petrol.

He said, ”The union’s position is very clear. Those who caused this scarcity should be identified and punished very well. The position of SSASCGOC also is that, you know we are affiliate to TUC, and we have made it known to TUC that let the workers stop going to work until there is enough fuel to take them to work.

”This is the way to do it. We are waiting for our centre to respond to our position but our position in SSASCGOC is that, there is no need to go to work. Hang around in your house. When the fuel, the one they are saying billion of litres of petrol is coming, when it comes, and there is regular supply, then we will start going to work.”

Commenting on the one-month strike action undertaken by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the labour leader also condemned the Federal Government over its sluggish attitude towards the country’s educational system.

He regretted that the Federal Government was always reneging on its commitments with most of the unions even after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

”The major problem unionism has in Nigeria is that the governments do not listen. You can’t have constructive engagements with the government in Nigeria.

”Let’s look at the case of ASUU, they are talking about the agreement they entered with the Federal Government many years back, and up till now, the government has not fulfilled it.

”So, over the years, because there is no constructive engagements, it is when you call out your members for strike that government will listen to you.”he added.