From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

As fuel scarcity bites harder in some parts of Nigeria, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that it is no longer possible to sell a litre of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at N180 per litre in Oyo and Osun States.

This disclosure was made by the Chairman of IPMAN, Ibadan Depot, covering Oyo and Osun States, Mr. Mutiu Bukola, in a chat with journalists in Ibadan on Wednesday.

His words: “We can’t buy petroleum in Lagos again. Whatever we see, they are selling for us at the rate of N178 without transport. The landing cost is now N195. If we buy at the rate of N178, it will take a minimum of N12 to get to Ibadan. If you add N178 to N12 you will know how much it will be.

“We are struggling to ensure that queues are no more in the petroleum stations. But we will be selling at the rate of N195 to N200 to avoid long queues in Oyo and Osun states.”

Meanwhile, a tour of some parts of Ibadan, including Akobo, Bashorun, Idi-Ape, Agodi-Gate, Total Garden, Mokola, Adamasingba, and Dugbe showed that hundreds of motorists have begun panic buying of petrol. Long queues were sighted in many of the fuel stations.

Some fuel stations dispensed the commodity at the rate of 180 per litre, while a number of other dispensed at the rate of N182 to N200 per litre.

However, a few fuel stations did not open for business as their gates were locked in different part of Ibadan.