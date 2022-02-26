From Uche Usim, Abuja

As Nigerians sleep in filling stations to get petrol, the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Friday assured Nigerians for the umpteenth time that it has sufficient stock of petroleum products for distribution across the country and is working assiduously with partners to ensure the product reaches every part of the country.

Spokesman of NNPC, Mr Garba Deen Muhammad in a statement said that efforts were being intensified to resolve distribution hitches being experienced in some parts of the country due to logistics issues.

“To this effect, NNPC is engaging depot operators to load products round the clock to accelerate the restoration of normal distribution.

NNPC has also engaged the services of government security agencies to ensure that all products loaded get to the right destination. ‘We urge Nigerians to continue to be patient as we strive to restore the situation to normalcy”, he said.

Unfortunately, the latest statement from NNPC is not different from other bogus promises made that have failed flat to solve the petrol scarcity nightmare. The Nigerian economy has been slowed down by the petrol scarcity imbroglio as many Nigerians spend many hours at filling stations just to buy the vital product.