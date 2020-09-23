The Federal Government will meet with labour today, in a bid to stave off planned Monday, September 28 nationwide strike and mass protest over recent hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price.

The meeting called by Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, is billed to hold by 3pm at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Previous meeting between government’s representatives and labour on September 15 had ended without any agreement.

An official of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) told Daily Sun last night that they were in receipt of government’s invitation. He confirmed that labour leaders would honour it.

“We will attend the meeting because we have made demands. We will attend the meeting to see if our demands will be addressed. We cannot make the demands to the government and they invite us to look into our demands, we say no, we are not attending your meeting.”

On Tuesday, NLC had insisted that unless government meets its earlier demand to reversed the price of fuel and electricity tariff, it would shut down the country.

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of NLC had last week issued a two-week ultimatum and threatened to ground the economy if its demand was not met.

Addressing newsmen at the end of its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC endorsed the decision of the CWC.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had on Tuesday disclosed its planned to join the NLC in its nationwide strike and protest against the fuel and electricity tariff hike.

The TUC President, Quadri Olaleye, said: “Consequent upon this, the ultimatum which should expire by midnight of today 22nd September, 2020 has been shifted to 28th September, 2020 for effective and maximum effect. We want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector to bear with us while the industrial action lasts.

“The Congress hereby appeals to all Nigerians to get ready for the unprecedented mass action against corruption, obnoxious policies, rape and other violent offences, breach of Collective Agreement, unemployment, etc.

“We also call on the USA, UK, Germany, Spain, etc. to support our struggle by placing indefinite visa ban on our political leaders whose stock in trade is to loot and impoverish the masses and the country.

“We can no longer take it. Enough is Enough.”