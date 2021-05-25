The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said a truck laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) burst into flame in the early hours of Tuesday at the Banire/Ejigbadero Bus stop in the Egbeda area of Lagos.

A Statement by NEMA spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye on its whatsApp platform said no live was lost or property destroyed, “however, the tanker with no registration number is still half filled with PMS and cross the major highway.”

Farinloye said the incident occurred at about midnight, explaining that, “the NEMA received distress alert on a tanker fully loaded with about 45,000 litres of PMS exploded immediately after crashing at Banire/Ejigbadero Busstop, Egbeda, Lagos State.”

He said the tankers was said to have loaded at Abule Ado, noting that the Police Disaster Management Unit and Gowon Estate Police Station have apprehended the driver of the truck.

Efforts are on to decan and transload the content to another tanker before road can be opened for traffic

Fuel tanker explosion on Egbeda-Ipaja road today Tuesday May 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/1puQIwYMy0 — The Sun Nigeria (@thesunnigeria) May 25, 2021

Agencies on at the scene are NEMA, LASEMA Response Unit, Police DMU and the Gowon Estate Division