Obinna Odogwu, Awka

One person was confirmed dead and three others seriously injured when a fuel tanker undergoing repair at a welding workshop in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State exploded.

The incident which occurred at about 3pm yesterday also left about four vehicles and some equipment damaged by the inferno.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, said the explosion was caused by welding repairs being carried out on the tanker.

“An explosion occurred at a welders’ workshop around Amawbia Bridge in Awka at about 3.00p.m from a tanker loaded with petrol.

“The explosion occurred when a welder in the workshop was carrying welding repairs on the tanker loaded with fuel. The welder was confirmed dead, while three people who were around the scene of explosion sustained various degrees of burns and have been taken to the hospital. The remains had been deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, said preliminary findings showed that the tanker caught fire during repairs.

“A male cobbler and woman whose identities are yet to be ascertained, sustained varying degrees of burns and were rushed to the Preston Hospital, Ngozika Housing Estates for treatment, while the welder one Monday Ayo Adenipekun ‘m’ popularly known as AY, aged about 35 years, who was working on top of the tanker without number plate was burnt to death and his body evacuated to Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. A total number of four vehicles including two tankers, one Tipper and one Toyota Camry where affected by the inferno.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the exploded tanker was brought into the workshop for welding no sooner than it had discharged fuel. The residual fuel in the tank was eventually ignited during the welding.

“All the security agencies worked in synergy to control the large crowed, direct traffic and restore order at the scene. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain actual circumstances surrounding the incident please,” he said.