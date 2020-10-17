BY PHILIP NWOSU

Two tankers laden with petroleum product in the early hours of Saturday set the Otedola Bridge in Lagos on fire with the fire also affecting and container laden truck.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency after responding to distress calls from the area, said a 40fit containerized truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

LASEMA said: the container laden truck then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 liters of PMS. The impact of the collision resulted in fire outbreak.

The agency said no casualty was recorded, but the fire affected a 40ft truck and an Ikeja Electric high tension wire.

They advised commuters advised to use Ojota or 7UP exits until traffic eases.