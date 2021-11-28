From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Fugar Progressive Union (FPU), has expressed regret over the abduction of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Fugar Police Division in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo state, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq.

Ishaq, it would be recalled, was reported to have been abducted along the old Auchi-Ekperi-Agenebode road in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state on Friday.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The Fugar Progressive Union, in a statement signed by its National Public Relations Officer, Mr. Solomon Obomighie, said the abduction was one out of many incidences not just in Edo state, but across the country.

The Fugar Progressive Union also said the incidence has again justified the calls for the need to tighten security in the various communities across the country.

“The people of Fugar across the world (Fugarians) represented by the Fugar Progressive Union (FPU), has received with regret and sadness, the abduction of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Fugar Police Division in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo state, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq, along the old Auchi-Ekperi-Agenebode road in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo state, while on his way to his duty post in Fugar.

“The abduction which is one out of many incidences not just in Edo state, but across the country, has once again justified the calls for the need to tighten security in our various communities.

“The kidnapping of the DPO is even more worrisome because it heightens the already tensed security situation in the land. If a chief law officer can be abducted, who else is safe?” the Fugar Progressives Union asked.

The Fugar Progressive Union however commended the Nigeria Police Force for the rescue operation so far and called on the government to ensure adequate security of lives and property of its people.

The Fugar Progressive Union also prayed for the quick and safe return of the DPO, even as it called on all Fugarians, particularly at home not to panic as the newly reinvigorated Fugar Vigilante Squad, which is part of the Edo Security Network, in collaboration with the security agencies, are working round the clock to ensure the safe return and safety of all Fugarians.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .