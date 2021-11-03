From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) will on Friday, matriculate 230 students during it’s maiden matriculation program.

Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Innocent Ujah disclosed this while briefing newsmen about activities lined up for the maiden matriculation on Wednesday.

He noted that of the number, 100 students have so far registered for the MBBS program while 130 students also registered for other science courses.

The Vice-Chancellor listed the nine programs being run in the ICT driven institution to include MBBS, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Statistics, Bio Statistics and Computer Science.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

On staff recruitment, Prof. Ujah noted that the institution recieved 22,000 applications from applicants out of which 11,000 were from administration alone for a Medical institution.

“Of this number, we planned to employ 500 but Head of Service of the Federation approved only 350. We even made provision for the handicapped as well as women who were qualified.”

He explained further that the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria graciously gave the institution approval to admit 100 Medical students since the University is a Medical institution.

Ujah thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Samuel Ortom as well as former Senate President, Senator David Mark for variously playing roles to ensure the actualization of the establishment of the University.

He disclosed further that all admitted students would have to undergo drug test while lecturers would also have to abide by all the laid down rules and regulations of the institution.

“Lecturers must not sell handouts, involve in sexual harassment or cultism or any anti social behaviour,” Prof. Ujah said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .