An unparalleled celebration of fuji music took centre stage at the maiden edition of Fuji: A Opera, an exibition designed to further grow and popularise the genre recently.

And fuji music pioneers including General Ayinla Kollington, K1 De Ultimate, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall among a host of icons present to celebrate at the commencement of the week-long spectacle in Lagos.

Among others, Fuji: A Opera explored the genre and its sub-culture. Highlight of the exhibition was the moderated talk with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall which explored the past, present and future of fuji music.

The legendary fuji singer took the audience through the rich and colourful history of the genre which he said was rooted in philosophy, activism and artistic virtuosity but today needs reinvention. The exhibition also showcased a futuristic presentation of fuji music with a view to promoting a more positive contemporary image of the genre, while Alhaji Kollington immersed guests in the history of genre.