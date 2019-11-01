Ibadan-based Fuji act, Taye Akande Adebisi, popularity known as Currency, has defeated an AOP Adedotun Amosun, popularity known as SOUL of radio, with Fresh FM Ibadan, in the celebrity challenge of Role Model Table Tennis Tournament, held inside the indoor Sports Hall of Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The stadium was full to its capacity, with table tennis enthusiasts who came to watched the epic finals of the popular Role Model Table Challenge organised by a sports presenter, Babatunde Saheed, who works with an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM.

The final of the open table tennis tourney that was established to engaged the professional pin-pongers and table tennis enthusiasts in Ibadan and its environ also saw Wasiu Azeez from Strong and Bold Telecom mauling Kehinde Oladele, who represented Bodija Elewa zone with three straight wins in best of five format.

Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Oosha and Ambassador Romoke Ayinde of Kayrom Lee Gym and Fitness Centre sponsored the tournament.

The organiser of the event, Babatunde Saheed, while speaking during the final, regretted that the popularity, hitherto, associated with table tennis, especially among the youths, is fast fizzling out.He, however, thanked those who contributed towards making the dream a reality and solicited better support and development for the sport.

“Table tennis was more popular than football when we are growing up, but, today, the reverse is the case; you hardly see table tennis within our communities again as it used to be. With this tournament all our table tennis players in the state are better engaged,” the organiser popularly known as Mr. Sports noted.