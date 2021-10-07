By Vivian Onyebukwa

Fuji Crooner, Wasiu Ayinla, stage-named Joker Omò Sosan, is today celebrating 18 straight years on stage as a music aritiste of the Fuji genre.

Excited about his achievement for the past years, Omo Sosan said he has used his music to inspire the Nigerian youths positively and wishes to continue in this noble direction.

Having performed on many occasions and earned great admiration from his fans and sponsors, he says while God Almighty remains his inspiration, legendary Fuji meastro, Alhaji Abass Akande, popularly known as Obesere and the entertainer, Pasuma wonder remain his role models in the Fuji music industry in Nigeria.

One of his albums, ‘Mr Joker’, has been widely sold and impacted greatly on the youths on the need to live a meaningful life. The album and many others have

won him several awards among which are Best Fuji Artiste of the year in Badagry, Best Performing Artiste of the Galaxy Fashion Television Show, and others.

Speaking further about his music career, Omo Sosan said: “I want to use my music to pass good message to the youth to make good use of their youthful age, and you can relax with. Also, you can turn from bad to good with the message

“I am from lkorodu. Our eulogy in local parlance is ‘Ikorodu oga òmò elukumédè’. I attended Ire-Akari Primary School at Orile iganmu. I also attended Iba Housing Estate Secondary, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos state. I went for further education at the Abule Ado Technical School, Adosoba, in Lagos State, where I studied Electrical Electronics.

” I started singing in secondary school, but before then, I always perform at the church, mosque and other small parties to show my talent and passion for music, but I started my Fuji music career in the year 2003.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .