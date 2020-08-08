Praised as a Legend of Africa’s Fuji music, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal known by the moniker, K1 De Ultimate has slated August 21 for the release of his new Extended Play(EP).

The EP titled “Fuji the Sound EP” features a team of collaborators that the music icon assembled including producer, Mystro, and singers, Teni and Toby Grey.

‘Awade’ is the project’s first single, as ‘Fuji the Sound’ EP is K1 De Ultimate’s upcoming body of work. The EP which will house a total of six songs is a product of two years of tweaking and experimentation across languages and the music forms set, ultimately, to the rhythmic drum-heavy pattern of puritan Fuji music.