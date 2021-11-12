By Ayodele Lawal

A special Fidau prayer has been held in honour of a former treasurer of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and 1st Vice President, Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria (FUMAN), Kehinde Kabir aka Baby Barrister, who died on September 20, 2021 and buried the following day according to Islamic rites.

Organised by Sikiru Ayinde Agboola aka SK Sensation’s led executive, the prayer session took place at the Ibafo, Ogun State residence of the deceased on Tuesday, September 28 following a candlelight procession held the previous day.

Present at the event were family members, friends and fuji musicians from all the state chapters of the association. They included Love Azeez, Fancy Aiye Alamu, Waheef Akangbe, Love Idris Adisa, Saka Orobo, Yahaya Daniyan, Aro Segema, Adisa Owala, and Shina Akanni’s representative among others.

While paying tribute to the deceased, Maiyegun of Yorubaland, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal aka K1 De Ultimate and Alhaji Kolington Ayinla said that they were pained by the death of “a dedicated son”.

According to Shina Akanni, “May Allah forgive Baby Barrister all his sins, give his family and FUMAN the fortitude to bear the loss.” In tears, Love Azeez described Baby Barrister as a workaholic and someone who’s ever ready to assist others. “We have lost a prime mover,” he lamented.

