From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) Federal University Kashere (FUK) in Gombe State, Prof Umar Pate, has officially assumed office.

Pate who was appointed as the third substantive VC vows to place the varsity on the part to serious research. This according to was because research is the core difference between University and Secondary school.

The new VC assured that he would improve on the existing development in the institution, as he seeks the support of the staff of the university moving the university which he described as a young institution forward.

Pate made the call in an interview with newsmen shortly after the handing over ceremony on Wednesday in Kashere. He said moving the university to a greater height required collective responsibility.

“Federal University is still a young institution, we need to put our hands together and move the institution to an enviable height,” he said while assuring that his team would work to attract the attention of the government and other well-wishers who would help in building the staff quarters to enable them to improve the quality of services being offered at the varsity.

Pate further stated that he would also mobilize funds, construct additional structures in the institution to provide a more conducive environment for learning and research.