From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal University of Lafia Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to Sack the minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige for failure to pay withheld salaries, Pro Rata payment of Salaries, among others.

This was even as the Union also demanded the sack of the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, Accusing him of being a total failure to the rebuilding of the education sector, not restoring the integrity of the university system.

Recall that the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu had earlier in a statement said he has failed in rebuilding the education sector of Nigeria.

Also Recall that the Minister of Labour and productivity, Chris Ngige had said on various mass media platforms that the Nigeria government will not pay lecturers salaries the months they did not work during the strike action.

Speaking with the University ASUU Chairman, Adam A Abdullahi on Friday during the protest that took about three hours within the school environment stressed that the protest is to draw back the attention of the federal government to their plight that made them to strike for over six months.

He said they are protesting against the ill treatment meted on university lecturers as they also demand the sack of Chris Ngige for paying university lectures halve salaries as if they are casual workers.

“We as union want the president to sack Chris Ngige for failing to address issues of university lectures salaries, paying Lecturers on pro- Rata basis thereby casualizing lecturers which is not acceptable. “

He further said they union will revers back to no pay now work if the president fails to do anything concerning the issue as efforts are made to ensure that all lecturers will stop teaching students.

” we are saying that we will not be working and be paid base on hours, the work of a lecturer are not in the class rooms alone but they are also tagged with the responsibility of going out for research work among other learning processes.”

“We are not casual workers and we must not be paid as such, the protest will continue until the federal government listens to our yearnings. he said.

On the Minister of Education, the union boss said he has failed the education sector noting that has has succeeded in bastardizing the integrity of the University system while calling on the president to sack Adamu to restore back the system.

“As you know, the minister of education Adamu Adamu has confirmed to the world that he has failed Nigerians in building or improving the education sector of Nigeria. it is on that premise that we calling on the president of Nigeria, Buhari to sack him and bring in technocrats that would see to the progress of education in the country.” He said.

Asked if the union are in a good relationship with the management of the institution, Adams said their relationship with the school management is solid and appreciative adding that they only pronounced today as lecture free day to cry out to the world so that the president will look into the issue again.

Daily Sun interviewed some of the students of the institution, explaining their disappointment on resuming saying they are frustrated because since resumption, lecturers have not been teaching them.

Muhammed Kante a hundred level student of the institution stated that “It is becoming frustrating as they will dress and come to school for lectures and lecturers will not come to lecture us and we will still go back home.”

“is becoming tiring we dont know what the problem is either it is the government not the lecturers let them find a way of solving the problem do that we could finish and settle for other issues in life.”

Another student, Lucy Moses who said she has been in school for three weeks now and lectures are not going on. just as you can see I am coming from Adamu Adamu lecture hall which the lecture didn’t hold we are just spending money for transportation I am just going home now to rest.”

She urged the federal government to have pity on them and their parents and settle with the lecturers so that things will become normal again. she added.

Daily Sun reports that Lecturers that are members of ASUU were holding placards with the inscription, Adamu Must Go, Ngige Must go among many other day not to Pro- Rata payment of Salaries, Lectures are not Casual Workers, pay us out Withheld Salaries among many other calls.