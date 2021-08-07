From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The former head of The National Judicial Coucil (NJC), one time governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Alhaji Danladi Umar Halilu Envulanza, has pledged to assist the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) in actualising its dreams of commencing a law school.

Envulanza made the pledge on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to the vice- Chancellor of the university prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman saying his visit is to complement the agenda set by the present administration of the university.

Adding that his support would further encourage the vice chancellor to actualising all his agenda towards ensuring effective knowledge in the university.

Envulanza also explained that a conducive environment for study would enhance effective learning process in law, hence promotes the image of the school and producing students that would not only make impacts in Nigeria but at the international level.

“I’m here to demonstrate my support for your administration, I am with the development I have seen in the university so far and would support the growing process.”

He further commended Abdul Rahman and his management team members for their willingness to work with various stakeholders across the state, describing that action as a step in the right direction.

The former NJC boss used the opportunity to also convey the appreciation of the Envulanza’s family members to the vice-chancellor and the University community for condoling with them over demise of their father, while promising to mobilise support from friends and well-wishers to begin the construction of the faculty of law building in the University.

It would be recalled that the Senate of FULafia had since approved the commencement of law education in the University.

Envulanza, also used the occasion of the visit to perform his Juma’at prayer at FULafia temporary Juma’at mosque,, also pledged to contribute to the construction of a befitting permanent Juma’at mosque.

In his welcome address, the vice -Chancel of the University, prof. Sheu Abdul Rahman described him as a leader whose goal in life is to improve the wellbeing of the people, while praising Envuluanza for being the first to accept his invitation to visit the University and offered his helping hands.

Recall that Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, in his zeal to bring about fast development to the University, had extend invitation to some critical stakeholders and resourceful individuals, within and outside the state, to assist FULafia, in investing and developing the University,

He thanked Envulanza for the visit, expressing the readiness of his administration to work with him and other stakeholders from within and outside the state for the development of FULafia.

He called on well-meaning individuals in the state to emulate Envuluanza and generously contribute to the development of FULafia.

