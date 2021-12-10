From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Federal University of Lafia (FUlafia) has announced the appointment of Nuradeen Abdu as the new registrar of the institution.

This was disclosed by Abubakar Ibrahim, Head, Information and Public Relations Unit, Federal University of Lafia (FULafia), saying the appointment was announced on Thursday during the 17th Regular Meeting of the Governing Council in FULafia.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

He also added that the appointment was sequel to a thorough process carried out in accordance with the University Miscellaneous Amendment Act, 1993, and consideration of the report of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board.

The information head said Nuradeen Abdu would succeed Dr Abubakar Mamuda, whose tenure as the registrar will end on February 15, 2022, billed to assume duty in FULafia on February 16, 2022.

Daily Sun reports that Nuradeen Abdu until his appointment, was the academic secretary of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, joined the services of ABU Zaria in the year 1998 as an administrative assistant and rose to the rank of deputy registrar in the year 2014.

Daily Sun also reports that he is a member of the Chartered Institute of Administration, Fellow Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria and member of the Association of Nigerian University Professional Administrators., an indigene of Katsina State, born in Malumfashi LGA of the state on June 20, 1967.

“He is a graduate from the Department of Sociology, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, in 1994 with a B.Sc in Sociology with Second Class (Lower Division) and obtained a Master Degree in Public Administration in 2009.”

Daily Sun reports again that Abdul will be occupying the office of the registrar as the third registrar of FULafia.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .