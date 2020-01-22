Linus Oota, Lafia

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of MBBS and Nursing for Federal University of Lafia (FULafia).

Similarly, 16 other degree programmes were approved for the university, effective 2019/2020 academic session.

A letter dated January 20, 2020 with reference No. NUC/AP/F29/VOL.1/50 signed by Dr N. B. Saliu, the Director of Academic Planning, Department of the NUC to the university, yesterday in Lafia, stated that all the programmes should bear only the approved titles and nomenclatures approved by the NUC.

The letter also stated that any title change that may be desired by the university must be approved by the commission.

The new programmes approved for the university are Integrated Science Education, B.Ed; Biology Education, B.Sc. Ed; Mass Communication, B.Sc; Psychology, B.Sc; Computer Science Education, B.Sc. (Ed.); Mathematics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.); Radiography, B.Sc.

Others are Nursing, HNSC; Arabic Studies, B.A; Hausa Language, B.A; Physics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.); Chemistry Education, B.Sc. (End.); Business Administration, B.Sc; Accounting, B.Sc; Christian Religion, B.A; Islamic Studies, B.A; Geography, B.Sc. and Medicine, MBBS.

In a related development, Chief Medical Director, Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Dr Ikrama Hassan, has disclosed that the hospital had secured full accreditation for Family Medicine.

He noted that with the accreditation, doctors would now be trained in the hospital to become consultants in Family Medicine.

He stated this recently while interacting with journalists in the state, adding that the achievement is attributed to the current transformation in the hospital with improved facilities and personnel.