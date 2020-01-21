Linus Oota, Lafia

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of MBBS and nursing for Federal University of Lafia.

Similarly, 16 other degree programmes were approved for the university, effective from 2019/2020 academic session.

A letter dated January 20, 2020 with reference No. NUC/AP/F29/VOL.1/50 signed by Dr N. B. Saliu, the Director of Academic Planning Department of the National Universities Commission to the university, a copy which was made available to our correspondent yesterday in Lafia stated that all the programmes should bear only the approved titles and nomenclatures approved by the NUC.

The letter, however, stated that any title change that may be desired by the university must be approved by the Commission.

The new programmes approved for the university are as follows: Integrated Science Education, B.Ed, Biology Education, B.Sc. Ed, Mass Communication, B.Sc, Psychology, B.Sc, Computer Science Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Mathematics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Radiography, B.Sc.

Others include, Nursing, HNSC, Arabic Studies, B.A, Hausa Language, B.A, Physics Education, B.Sc. (Ed.), Chemistry Education, B.Sc. (End.), Business Administration, B.Sc, Accounting, B.Sc, Christian Religion, B.A, Islamic Studies, B.A, Geography, B.Sc. and Medicine, MBBS.

In a related development, the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Mohammed Sanusi Liman said, he would want the university to be a research institution where people will be doing a lot of research and the breakthrough obtained used to develop the nation.

He also called for the training and retraining of laboratory technologists, noting that it would assist in meeting up with the challenging trends of technological development.

He explain further that arrangement has been concluded by the institution to commission its newly built cutting-edge multidisciplinary research laboratories complex.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Officer of the University, Paulinus Auta, in Lafia yesterday and a copy made available to our correspondent.

On the forthcoming 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th convocation of the University, the erudut scholar said the occassion will hold on the 15th of next month, noting that laboratories complex is central to the conduct of research in the university.

According to him “we hope that with its commissioning, the complex would promote inter-disciplinary experimental activities through the use of advanced instruments and methods.”

Prof Liman added that the aim of building the state-of-the-art complex “is to also stimulate synergy operation with other research laboratories in and around the university.”

He attributed the quality of work done at the complex and the timely completion of the edifice to the strict supervision of the vice-chancellor and his management team members.

Liman stated the readiness of the university to provide best facilities for teaching and learning and improve the standard of education in the North-central Zone, in particular.

He listed other projects to be commissioned to include the multipurpose lecture theatre and office complex, anatomy and animal laboratory and roads.