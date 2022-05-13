From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The management of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) has denied employment and admission racketeering in the institution.

This was contained in a statement signed by Abubakar Ibrahim,

Head, Information and Public Relations of the university and made available to Daily Sun Correspondent in Lafia on Friday.

The statement read that “the attention of the authority has been drawn to a malicious publications making the rounds that letters of employment and admission from the university can be obtained through payment of cash”.

It added that the publication also claimed that contracts can be obtained through the same fraudulent means in the university.

For clarification, the Head of Information explained that the claims are false, wicked and malicious intended to tarnish the good image of the institution.

“The claims are false spread with the intention to defraud unsuspecting members of the public and do harm to the hard earned reputations of some persons in the university.

“At no time were employment, admission and contract offered for cash under the current Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shehu Abdul Rahman, whose aversion for corruption and administrative malfeasance is well known,” he added.

He further explained that employment, admission and contracts are giving like it is done in all reputable sister institutions, with respect to the principles of merit, competence and qualifications.

He however, warned members of the public not to offer money to anyone under whatever claim for the purpose of employment or admission into the university.

The Head of Information therefore called on the general public to disregard the misinformation as the institution would never request for money from applicants or intending students. He added.