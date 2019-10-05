Gyang Bere, Jos

Former National Youth Leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), and Chairman of Concerned Fulani Youths, Plateau State, Abdulkarim Bayero has said that Fulani herdsmen are secure under the administration of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

He noted that apart from Fan District, there is no village in Plateau that the Fulani doesn’t move freely at the moment.

Bayero disclosed this at a press conference in Jos to refute claims by National President of Jonde Jam Fulani Youths Association of Nigeria, Sa’Idu Maikano that Lalong has neglected the Fulani community in Plateau for five years.

“Fulani on the Plateau now live in peace and this is as a result of the measures put in place by the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong.

“The Governor constituted a committee under the Plateau Peace Building Agency comprising seven Fulani and seven people from the Berom ethnic group, who are the major conflicting parties in the state. The committee made recommendations on what needed to be done to enthrone peace, since then there has been relative peace in the state.”

Bayero explained that the governor had also constituted a committee under the leadership of the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria, Rev. Yakubu Pam to tackle the farmers-herders clashes in Plateau.