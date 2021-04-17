From Gyang Bere, Jos

Suspected Fulani bandits who attacked Wereng community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State, have killed six persons and injured three. The attack occurred at about 7pm.

A lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Timothy Dantong, confirmed the incident and described it as sad and unfortunate.

He said: “This attack is very unfortunate, it is the usual way they used to come. They came in the night and killed six persons; three were injured and were rushed to Vom Christian Hospital for treatment. “I want the security to end these killings by fishing out those behind this attack. Some months ago, the village head of Wereng was killed with some people and now the bloody attack has repeated itself with another casualties.” He appealed to the people to remain calm but be watchful concerning strange movements around the communities. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the attack and said six persons perished when gunmen attack a beer parlour in Wereng village of Riyom Local Government Area. He said the police commissioner has directed the area commander to relocate to the affected village as more personnel have been redeployed there.