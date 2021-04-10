From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than eight miners have been reportedly killed when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked a mining site behind Cabitex company in Kuru community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident which occurred at about 9pm on Friday, left 8 persons – three women and five men dead.

Choji David Dung, secretary of Kanadap Development Association, a community which was attacked, said the suspected herdsmen ambushed the miners and shot them randomly.

He said scores of persons survived with gunshots injuries while one person was beheaded.

“It was at about 8pm on Friday when suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked miners from Kanadap community in Kuru. They ambushed and killed eight people including three women and five men.

“The corpses have been recovered and kept at the community preparatory to mass burial. There is heavy tension in the area and we lost three persons from my family.”

Member representing Jos South in the Plateau State House of Assembly, expressed sadness over the loss and said the details was yet to be made available to him.

He sympathised with the bereaved families and called on the security agencies to uncover those behind the killings to give justice to the deceased.

Effort to the reach the police command as of the time of filing this report proved abortive as the mobile line of the Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah was switched off.