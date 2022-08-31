From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Permanent Secretary in the Plateau State Civil Service Mr Isaac Wadak has continued to receive an outpouring of condolences from reputable organizations in Nigeria following the demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Zainab Wadak.

Zainab died last week at the National Hospital Abuja, after a prolonged illness.

Fulbe Christian Association of Nigeria in a condolence letter signed by the National Chairman, Rev. Buba Aliyu and Secretary, Mr Nuhu Damina described the death of Zainab as a tragic loss.

The letter reads in part, “In these moments of grief and bereavement, our deepest sympathy goes to you and the entire family. Cruel destiny has snatched a jewel from us whose absence can never be filled.

The group who quoted from the Bible that, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of a saint”, the Fulani Christians noted that they will not cease to pray to God on behalf of the family for the fortitude to bear the loss.

The Plateau State Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ in its condolence letter signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Mr Gyang Bere and Polycarp Auta, described Zainab as a woman of virtue whose life was dedicated to the service of God and humanity.

The chapel prayed for fortitude for Wadak and his family to bear the burden of the huge loss.

Nigerian Institute of Public Relation (NIPR) on its part described the pain of the huge loss as unquantifiable.

In a letter of condolences signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Mr Thomas Bajeh and Mike Igbang, the group expressed great shock and heavy heart over the loss and prayed to God for comfort for the family.

In the same vein, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) in a letter signed by Dame Gladys Olajumoke said, “We just want to let you know that our thoughts are with you and your family.

“Mere words cannot console you and the children, but we are wishing you and your family the courage and peace during this time of mourning.”

The Captain of Rayfield Gulf Club 1913, Steve Abar in a letter of condolence said, “our hearts go out to you and your family over this sad occurrence.

“We, however, urge you to draw consolation in the fact that she was a positive influence on everyone around her and that infectious spirit will be her legacy.”