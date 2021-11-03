From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Fulani community in Nasarawa state are calling on all Nigerians to embrace peace, unity as it is the only way to bound us as a strong country in Africa, donates five million naira to 210 women.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the National Chairman of the National Chairman, Fulani Development and cultural Organization Sarli Sardou Nana who said the consistent killings across the country is alarming called for peace and unity among Nigerians.

Nana while presenting certificates to participants and start-up capital to 210 Fulani women in Nasarawa state who were trained in various skill acquisition in keffi local government area of the state.

He explained that the disunity that exists among Nigerians was hindering the country from progressing and appealed to citizens irrespective of religious and tribal backgrounds to always embrace peace in order to ensure development for the nation.

“We should not be fighting because of religion or tribe. Even politics should not make us fight. Instead we should come together as one and ensure that the country progresses so that the upcoming generation can be proud of us”, he said.

Commenting on the empowerment programme, he said that FUDECO came up with the plan to train and empower the 210 women in Nasarawa state because it observed that they were suffering as some of them were jobless and had no skill.

“As an organization that wants the progress of this nation, we trained and empowered the 210 Fulani women in order to reduce their sufferings. A total of N5 million naira was earmarked for the programme in training and empowering the women and I am happy that it was successful.

“We started the training in July and ensured that the women were well trained for complete four months. We are confident that they won’t disappoint us as they begin their respective businesses. And I also want to thank our sponsor, the International Indigenous Women Forum for supporting us to achieve this feat”, he added.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the organization, Barr. Musa Isa Arrifi, said that the women who were drawn from across the 13 local government areas of the state, were trained on how to make bags, shoes, soaps, clothes, cakes, among others.

“The main purpose for establishing FUDECO is to see how we can join hands with both the federal and state governments to promote peace and unity among Nigerians and to reduce the rate of illiteracy and poverty in the country”, he said.