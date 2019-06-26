Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Fulani leader in the north, Senator Walid Jibrin, has told his kinsmen to jettison the move to form Fulani youths vigilance groups in the South East in the interest of peace and harmonious coexistence.

President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, had, at a recent security summit in Enugu said the vigilance groups, when established, would work alongside with security agencies and local vigilance groups to ensure security of lives and property in Igboland.

But, governors in the zone described the proposal as strange and totally unacceptable.

Senator Jibrin, a Second Republic lawmaker, who is the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said said the existing Fulani associations should first and foremost unite themselves before making such proposal.

The Sarkin Fulanin Dangi advised the Fulani to come to a round table and deliberate on challenges between the herdsmen and farmers and various communities in Nigeria with the view to finding lasting solutions rather than forming hasty vigilance groups.

“It is my view that forming the vigilance group in the south will only aggravate the situation instead of solving it,” he said.