Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

GAN- Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, a Fulani ethnic organisation, has protested against continuous detention of more than 3,000 Fulani herdsmen by security agents without prosecuting them, saying the action was unconstitutional and unlawful.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in Zaria, Kaduna State, the association’s national chairman, Alhaji Saleh Bayeri, admitted that some Fulani could be charged for criminal offences while many might be found innocent.

He said some reports and complaints thoroughly investigated by the association, revealed that most allegations against some Fulani suspects were false and framed up.

“Go round prisons, police stations, cells or any security stations, you will find that 40 to 50 per cent of the detainees awaiting trials are Fulani tribe being accused of various offences, and they stay up to one year in detention.”

Bayeri said it is constitutionally wrong to keep a suspect for long period without charging him to a competent court of law especially on criminal charges which have not been established is not under investigation.

“It is a well-known fact that security agents have procedures for handling their jobs, but fairness and justice must be done in all circumstances,” he said.

He lamented that Fulani have been targeted for any crime committed in the society unlike other tribes whom he said use to enjoy greater freedom and respect.

“No ethnic group that is completely stereotyped, stigmatised and black-painted to the extent that every member is seen as part of the criminality than Fulani especially the herdsmen.”

According to him, crime is never an ethnic issue, religious or regional issue but hatred against Fulani creates a bad notion and belief about them.

He said that under international and Nigerian constitution, every citizen has a fundamental right of being innocent and enjoy every assumption of being innocent until proved otherwise by a competent court of law.

“At least, we should have been protected under the international and constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The chairman however, alleged that some security agents have been making false allegations against some innocent Fulani for monetary gains and promotions in the service. “That is why today a Fulani man became like an ATM; this is too bad and there is an urgent need to address this.”

He said the prevailing insecurity situation and approach of security personnel to it signal a fundamental error in the system and called for a review.

The association appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector-General of Police, DG SSS, DG NIA, Chief of Army Staff and other relevant security agencies holding Fulani suspects on various offences to charge them to court for a speedy trial.

“Those found guilty would serve as a deterrent to other criminals hide under Fulani tribe to commit atrocities,” he said.