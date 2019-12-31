Chijioke Agwu, Abakliki

Laulo Isa, the 20-year-old Fulani herdsman who reportedly raped a 54-year-old woman to death at Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has confessed to the crime.

Isa, who spoke to reporters in Abakaliki on Tuesday, while being paraded by the police, said he only had one round of sex with the woman before she collapsed and died.

He claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the dastardly act.

The herdsman said he had no plan to rape the woman, but then she insulted him after rejecting his sexual advances, which angered and moved him to commit the act.

Sounding remorseful for his actions, Isa said that he was not in his right senses when he committed the act.

“I’m Laulo Isa. I’m from Nassarawa State. I came to work here in Ebonyi,” he said.

“I was seriously drunk and saw a woman in the night walking along the road. I approached her for sex and she started abusing me.

“We started abusing ourselves and I immediately pounced on her and she started struggling with me to free herself. I was seriously drunk at that time.

”As I was on her, a man who was passing flashed his torchlight on me and I ran away.

“I don’t know whether I was having sex with her but she was on the ground with me. I did not hit her with any object but I had sex with her for one round. We were both on the ground when a man flashed some light on me and I ran away.

“I am not happy with what I did and I want to die. I want to die! I want to die!! I have never done this type of thing since God created me on this earth. I am begging for forgiveness.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Awotunde Awosola, told reporters that the suspect will be prosecuted for the crime.

“On December 28, 2019, at about 8 pm, one Laulo Isa, a Fulani herdsman aged 20 years, accosted and waylaid one 54-year-old Mary Okereke on Ufuezeraku Ugwulangwu road in Ohaozara Local Government Area,” the police boss stated.