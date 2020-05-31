Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Suspected herdsmen believed to be of Fulani extraction have allegedly killed a farmer inside his farm in Irun-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident has thereby thrown the people of the sleepy community into sorrow, as they are yet to come to terms with the circumstances that led to the death of the 70 years old man.

The late farmer, Rapheal Osanyintuyi reportedly left for his farm at Oke-Orikuta at Igbo Eegun near Surulere camp in the early hours but was later found dead in the farm.

It was alleged that an altercation ensued between him and some herdsmen while in the farm, following the alleged destruction of some parts of his farm by cows.

It was further gathered that the incident almost degenerated into crisis as some individuals allegedly matchetted some Fulani men in the town over suspicion that they were responsible for the death of their kinsman.

Daily Sun gathered that the police thereafter evacuated the corpse of the deceased farmer after a visit to the scene of the incident.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Irun-Akoko, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, confirmed the incident, informing that the corpse had been deposited at the mogue of the state specialist hospital, Ikare-Akoko.

The DPO said investigations are still ongoing on the incident.