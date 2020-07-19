John Adams, Minna

Worried by the delay in the completion of the Bobi Grazing Reserve in Mariga local government area of Niger state, Fulani Herdsmen have appealed to the state government to expedite action towards the completion of the reserve.

Speaking during a stakeholders meeting organized by the state government as part of efforts towards actualizing the development of the reserve, Sarkin Fulani in Bobi, Alhaji Bello Taloye said timely completion of the reserve will go along way in reducing incidences of Farmers/Herdsmen conflicts in the state.

While assuring the government of maximum cooperation of the Herdsmen towards achieving the set goal, he equally expressed concerns over the state of security at the reserve, stressing that a lot needs to be done on the area of security due to activities of cattle rustlers.

The stakeholders meeting which was aimed at educating the Herdsmen on the need for their maximum support and participation in the Modern Animal Husbandry, was organized by the state government through the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries.

The Commissioner, Ministry for Livestock and Fisheries, Mallam Haruna Nuhu Dukku told the Herders that the Government is commitment to the actualization of Grazing Reserve to among other things, ensure the production of high quality dairy.

Haruna Dukku assured them that basic social aminities such as health care services, education, market among others will be provided in the Reserve while youths and women in the Reserve will also be empowered with skills to better their lives.

The commissioner added that the Fulanis outside the Reserve will be profiled before being accepted into the reserve and all settlers in the reserve must have a national identity card for security purpose, pointing out that at the moment, there are about 300 security personnel both within and outside the Reserve comprising Mobile Police and Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

He further explains that Government has identified One Hundred youths in the Reserve who will soon be trained and equiped to compliment the conventional security agents, even as the Government has received a nod from the military for support.

Also speaking at the meeting, the Emir of Muri, Taraba State, Alhaji Tafida Abbas who is the Consultant in the development of the Reserve said Modern Animal Husbandry is the way to go in order to curb incessant Farmers/Herders crisis.

He disclosed that on completion of the perimeter fencing of the 31,000 hectare Reserve, the security challenges such as cattle rustling and kidnappings will be minimized.

Earlier, Permanent Secretary Livestock, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr Jonathan Wasa maintained that the success and development of the Grazing Reserve is hinged on the level of support from the Fulani Herders within the Reserve, adding that Government is profiling the number of cattle in the Reserve to keep record.