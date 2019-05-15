Fulani herdsmen with machetes are said to have attacked Owa-Alero in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State, hacking a woman working on her farm.

Owa-Alero is the home town of the executive governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Mrs Jomo Nwahamdi was hacked with machetes and left to die on her farm, but was fortunately rescued and rushed to the hospital where medical practitioners are battling to save her.

A resident, John Ugba, said the victim is being revived at Government Hospital, Owa-Alero.