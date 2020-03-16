Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A member of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Mr Sola Oguntade, has raised the alarm over an alleged attack on him by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Oguntade alleged that he was attacked on Friday night in Araromi area of Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state by those he identified as Fulani herdsmen.

Giving details of how the incident happened, a member of OPC in Akure North, Mr Tosin Omotayo said Oguntade who is also a commercial motorcyclist popularly called okada operator had carried the herdsmen who eventually attacked him in a bid to dispose him of his motorcycle.

Omotayo said Oguntade wanted to drop them at the Osi junction along Oba Ile road in Akure when the incident happened.

According to him, he asked the Fulani herdsmen to pay him for the services rendered but three additional Fulani men came out from the bush and attacked him.

He said they shot him severally but when the bullet could not enter his body, they hit him with planks, which made him sustained serious injuries.

He alleged that the hoodlums took his motorcycle and the proceeds for the day’s job and fled.

Omotayo said the victim was discovered in the midnight on Saturday by some hunters who were on an expedition.

He added that the victim was rushed to the state hospital by members of the OPC and the police.